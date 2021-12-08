S11E342Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021
Will Smith talks about new show, 'Welcome to Earth'; Tensions increase along Ukrainian frontlines amid Russia conflict; Shaggy performs 'Amazing Christmas' on 'GMA'
NR | 12.08.21 | 01:08:51 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:09:46
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021‘GMA’ surprises teacher who helps students reach for the stars with $10K; Biden to face Putin in video call over Ukraine conflict; Riz Ahmed talks about new film, 'Encounter'NR
01:04:11
Monday, Dec 06, 202198 Degrees' Drew Lachey and NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick talk about new ABC special; Michigan prosecutor talks case against alleged school shooter, parents; Legendary statesman Bob Dole dead at 98NR
33:00
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021Chris Cuomo fired; Omicron variant spreading twice as fast as delta variant in South Africa; Elton John and Ed Sheeran collaborate for new song 'Merry Christmas'NR
01:06:08
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021Santa Fe district attorney responds to exclusive Alec Baldwin interview; Omicron spreading twice as fast as delta, new study shows; 10-year-old artist taking over Miami Art WeekNR
01:08:13
Friday, Dec 03, 2021Mariah Carey previews new Christmas special; CDC director talks concerns over omicron variant in US; Alec Baldwin speaks out in 1st interview since fatal shooting on set of ‘Rust’ filmNR
01:10:16
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021New strategy to fight omicron variant includes focus on boosters; Alec Baldwin says he 'didn't pull the trigger' in fatal film set shooting; Crackdown on package thievesNR
01:08:08
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021New search warrant in 'Rust' set shooting could reveal where ammo came from; Laura Shepard Churchley to follow father's footsteps in space; 14-year-old boy with sickle cell anemia in search of donor surprised with $10,000NR