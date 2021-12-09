Skip to Content
-
S11E343Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
Michael B. Jordan talks about new film, ‘A Journal for Jordan’; ‘And Just Like That …’ ‘Sex and the City’ is back; Norah Jones performs ‘White Christmas’ on 'GMA'
NR | 12.09.21 | 01:09:49 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:08:51
01:09:46
01:04:11
33:00
01:06:08
01:08:13
01:10:16
01:08:08
Good Morning AmericaDecember 2021Thursday, Dec 9, 2021