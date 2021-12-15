01:07:52

Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 Carrie-Anne Moss talks returning to 'The Matrix' after nearly 20 years; Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in criminal contempt; Maggie Gyllenhaal talks about her new film, 'The Lost Daughter'

01:08:50

Monday, Dec 13, 2021 Denzel Washington, Pulitzer Prize-winner Dana Canedy talk 'A Journal for Jordan'; At least 40 tornadoes reported across nine states; MONSTA X performs ‘One Day’ on 'GMA'

33:07

Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 Candle factory CEO on rescue effort after tornado hit with over 100 inside; Mayfield tornado survivors speak out; Former NASA astronaut breaks down Michael Strahan's lift off

59:49

Saturday, Dec 11, 2021 Final preparation for Michael Strahan's space travel; Severe storms turn deadly; Supreme Court allows Texas abortion law to remain

01:10:20

Friday, Dec 10, 2021 Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon talk working together on ‘Spider-Man’; Harlem hero honored for handing out turkeys and hosting toy drives; How to navigate price spikes while holiday shopping

01:09:49

Thursday, Dec 09, 2021 Michael B. Jordan talks about new film, ‘A Journal for Jordan’; ‘And Just Like That …’ ‘Sex and the City’ is back; Norah Jones performs ‘White Christmas’ on 'GMA'

01:08:51

Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021 Will Smith talks about new show, 'Welcome to Earth'; Tensions increase along Ukrainian frontlines amid Russia conflict; Shaggy performs 'Amazing Christmas' on 'GMA'

01:09:46

Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 ‘GMA’ surprises teacher who helps students reach for the stars with $10K; Biden to face Putin in video call over Ukraine conflict; Riz Ahmed talks about new film, 'Encounter'

01:04:11

Monday, Dec 06, 2021 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey and NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick talk about new ABC special; Michigan prosecutor talks case against alleged school shooter, parents; Legendary statesman Bob Dole dead at 98

33:00

Sunday, Dec 05, 2021 Chris Cuomo fired; Omicron variant spreading twice as fast as delta variant in South Africa; Elton John and Ed Sheeran collaborate for new song 'Merry Christmas'

01:06:08

Saturday, Dec 04, 2021 Santa Fe district attorney responds to exclusive Alec Baldwin interview; Omicron spreading twice as fast as delta, new study shows; 10-year-old artist taking over Miami Art Week

01:08:13

Friday, Dec 03, 2021 Mariah Carey previews new Christmas special; CDC director talks concerns over omicron variant in US; Alec Baldwin speaks out in 1st interview since fatal shooting on set of ‘Rust’ film

01:10:16

Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 New strategy to fight omicron variant includes focus on boosters; Alec Baldwin says he 'didn't pull the trigger' in fatal film set shooting; Crackdown on package thieves

01:08:08