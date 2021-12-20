Skip to Content
S11E354Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Lily Collins talks new season of 'Emily in Paris'; Nikki Addimando, found guilty of killing partner, seeks release from prison; Brett Eldredge performs 'Mr. Christmas' on 'GMA'
Good Morning America December 2021 Monday, Dec 20, 2021