Skip to Content
-
S11E355Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Neil Patrick Harris talks new role in 4th 'Matrix' movie; Fauci talks surge of omicron cases across the US ahead of holidays; Reba McEntire performs her new song 'I Needed Christmas'
NR | 12.21.21 | 01:09:03 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:05:06
31:27
01:07:37
01:09:37
01:06:22
01:06:44
01:07:52
01:08:50
33:07
59:49
01:10:20
01:09:49
01:08:51
01:09:46
01:04:11
33:00
01:06:08
01:08:13
01:10:16
Good Morning AmericaDecember 2021Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021