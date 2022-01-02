Skip to Content
-
S12E2Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Mass cancellations on the final day of the holiday travel season; 21 people rescued in dramatic high-wire rescue in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Michelle Obama and many others remember Betty White
NR | 01.02.22 | 34:19 | CC
Good Morning AmericaJanuary 2022Sunday, Jan 02, 2022