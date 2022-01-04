S12E4Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022
'Black-ish' stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross talk show's final season; Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 charges; Monica Aldama talks new book, season 2 of 'Cheer'
NR | 01.04.22 | 01:08:10 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:07:18
Monday, Jan 03, 2022Thousands of flights canceled as travel chaos continues; Skiers rescue dog trapped in avalanche; Ciara surprises 6-year-old superfan in remission after cancer with Disney tripNR
34:19
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022Mass cancellations on the final day of the holiday travel season; 21 people rescued in dramatic high-wire rescue in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Michelle Obama and many others remember Betty WhiteNR
01:12:05
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022Remembering TV icon Betty White; 2022 travel destinations that won't break the bank; 'GMA' weekend team reunion and their New Year's resolutionsNR