Thousands of flights canceled as travel chaos continues; Skiers rescue dog trapped in avalanche; Ciara surprises 6-year-old superfan in remission after cancer with Disney trip

Thousands of flights canceled as travel chaos continues; Skiers rescue dog trapped in avalanche; Ciara surprises 6-year-old superfan in remission after cancer with Disney trip

Thousands of flights canceled as travel chaos continues; Skiers rescue dog trapped in avalanche; Ciara surprises 6-year-old superfan in remission after cancer with Disney trip

Monday, Jan 03, 2022 Thousands of flights canceled as travel chaos continues; Skiers rescue dog trapped in avalanche; Ciara surprises 6-year-old superfan in remission after cancer with Disney trip

34:19