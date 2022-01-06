Chip and Joanna Gaines give preview of new Magnolia Network; Jan. 6 committee asks Fox News host to cooperate with investigation; 'Scream' stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette talk new reboot

Chip and Joanna Gaines give preview of new Magnolia Network; Jan. 6 committee asks Fox News host to cooperate with investigation; 'Scream' stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette talk new reboot

Chip and Joanna Gaines give preview of new Magnolia Network; Jan. 6 committee asks Fox News host to cooperate with investigation; 'Scream' stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette talk new reboot

Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 Chip and Joanna Gaines give preview of new Magnolia Network; Jan. 6 committee asks Fox News host to cooperate with investigation; 'Scream' stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette talk new reboot

Thousands of flights canceled as travel chaos continues; Skiers rescue dog trapped in avalanche; Ciara surprises 6-year-old superfan in remission after cancer with Disney trip

Thousands of flights canceled as travel chaos continues; Skiers rescue dog trapped in avalanche; Ciara surprises 6-year-old superfan in remission after cancer with Disney trip

Thousands of flights canceled as travel chaos continues; Skiers rescue dog trapped in avalanche; Ciara surprises 6-year-old superfan in remission after cancer with Disney trip

Monday, Jan 03, 2022 Thousands of flights canceled as travel chaos continues; Skiers rescue dog trapped in avalanche; Ciara surprises 6-year-old superfan in remission after cancer with Disney trip

34:19