Skip to Content
-
S12E6Thursday, Jan 6, 2022
Brandy opens up about new role on TV; Survivors of Jan. 6 riot open up about their trauma and healing 1 year later; CDC authorizes booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds
NR | 01.06.22 | 01:03:12 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:09:50
01:08:10
01:07:18
34:19
01:12:05
Good Morning AmericaJanuary 2022Thursday, Jan 6, 2022