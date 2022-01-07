01:03:12

Thursday, Jan 06, 2022 Brandy opens up about new role on TV; Survivors of Jan. 6 riot open up about their trauma and healing 1 year later; CDC authorizes booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds

01:09:50

Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 Chip and Joanna Gaines give preview of new Magnolia Network; Jan. 6 committee asks Fox News host to cooperate with investigation; 'Scream' stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette talk new reboot

01:08:10

Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022 'Black-ish' stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross talk show's final season; Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 charges; Monica Aldama talks new book, season 2 of 'Cheer'

01:07:18

Monday, Jan 03, 2022 Thousands of flights canceled as travel chaos continues; Skiers rescue dog trapped in avalanche; Ciara surprises 6-year-old superfan in remission after cancer with Disney trip

34:19

Sunday, Jan 02, 2022 Mass cancellations on the final day of the holiday travel season; 21 people rescued in dramatic high-wire rescue in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Michelle Obama and many others remember Betty White

01:12:05