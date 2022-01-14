Skip to Content
-
S12E14Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Aly & AJ perform ‘Pretty Places’; 'Top Chef' star Gregory Gourdet loses 40 pounds: how he did it; How to rock the puffer coat in the peak of winter
NR | 01.14.22 | 01:05:03 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:07:53
01:09:28
01:00:05
01:08:25
32:10
01:05:49
01:08:34
01:03:12
01:09:50
01:08:10
01:07:18
34:19
01:12:05
Good Morning AmericaJanuary 2022Friday, Jan 14, 2022