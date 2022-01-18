Skip to Content
-
S12E18Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Gal Gadot defends herself after director Joss Whedon denies misconduct claims; Rabbi from Texas synagogue speaks about hostage situation; New images show scope of massive underwater eruption
NR | 01.18.22 | 01:06:57 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:07:57
33:15
01:01:38
01:05:03
01:07:53
01:09:28
01:00:05
01:08:25
32:10
01:05:49
01:08:34
01:03:12
01:09:50
01:08:10
01:07:18
34:19
01:12:05
Good Morning AmericaJanuary 2022Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022