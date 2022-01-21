Skip to Content
S12E21Friday, January 21, 2022
Lin Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo 'talk about Bruno’ and success of ‘Encanto’; Ivanka Trump asked to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee; Winter storm warning from Texas to Virginia
NR | 01.21.22 | 01:08:13 | CC

Good Morning AmericaJanuary 2022Friday, January 21, 2022