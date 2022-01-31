31:59

Sunday, Jan 30, 2022 Semiconductor chip shortage affecting vehicle production; The worst of omicron may be over as reported cases fall; Mass carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel indoor pool

Saturday, Jan 29, 2022 Heavy snow and strong winds slamming millions from Virginia to Maine; BYOB: Bring your own bouquet; Closer look at the Supreme Court short list

Friday, Jan 28, 2022 Former first lady Michelle Obama honors Chicago gun violence victim; Biden commits to nominating Black woman for SCOTUS position; Russian escalation along Ukraine border grows

Thursday, Jan 27, 2022 Halle Berry talks about new film ‘Moonfall’ and reflects on Oscar win 20 years ago; Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at end of term; Officials monitor new omicron sub-variant

Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022 Haiti kidnapping survivor gives 1st TV interview; Deep freeze hits Midwest; Javier Bardem talks about playing Desi Arnaz in 'Being the Ricardos'

Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022 Janet Jackson shares glimpse into bond with Michael Jackson in new documentary; Former officers charged in death of George Floyd go on trial; Kevin James talks new film, ‘Home Team’

Monday, Jan 24, 2022 Idris Elba 'part of the conversation' to play James Bond; US evacuating diplomats from Ukraine embassy; Hopeful signs omicron may be retreating in parts of US

Sunday, Jan 23, 2022 Trevor Kennison set to make history at X Games; NYC Mayor requests federal help to stop gun violence; Tips as the start of tax season begins

Saturday, Jan 22, 2022 Remembering Louie Anderson; US negotiates for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine crisis; NCAA announces new policy for transgender athletes

Friday, Jan 21, 2022 Lin Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo 'talk about Bruno’ and success of ‘Encanto’; Ivanka Trump asked to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee; Winter storm warning from Texas to Virginia

Thursday, Jan 20, 2022 Bob Saget’s widow reflects on comedian’s last days; VP Harris reflects on 1 year in office; Level up your fitness routine with mini workouts

Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022 Dionne Warwick talks new music, Vegas residency and being the 'internet’s aunt'; Biden to reflect on 1 year in office in new speech; Kyliegh Curran talks 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs'

Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022 Gal Gadot defends herself after director Joss Whedon denies misconduct claims; Rabbi from Texas synagogue speaks about hostage situation; New images show scope of massive underwater eruption

Monday, Jan 17, 2022 Kids celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.; More than a foot of snow expected in parts of Northeast; Celine Dion cancels rest of tour due to health battle

Sunday, Jan 16, 2022 Novak Djokovic will not play Australian open; NFL wild-card weekend; ‘Betty White – A Celebration’ in a 1-day event to honor the recently passed icon

Saturday, Jan 15, 2022 Major winter storm sweeps across country; Founder of far-right militia group, 'Oath Keepers' behind bars; Britney Spears, sister feud on social media

Friday, Jan 14, 2022 Aly & AJ perform ‘Pretty Places’; 'Top Chef' star Gregory Gourdet loses 40 pounds: how he did it; How to rock the puffer coat in the peak of winter

Thursday, Jan 13, 2022 Jack Quaid talks about the much-anticipated 5th 'Scream' film; Elevate your style in 2022 with these fashion trends; Tips to land the gig you want this year

