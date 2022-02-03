S12E34Thursday, Feb 3, 2022
David Oyelowo talks new show, ‘The Girl Before’; Top Hollywood actresses open up about being Black in Hollywood; New footage shows moments before missing mom’s disappearance
NR | 02.03.22 | 01:07:07 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:08:00
Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022Millions of Americans on alert for snow and ice; Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View’ after Holocaust comments; Country singer Mickey Guyton to perform national anthem at Super BowlNR
01:08:30
Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022Fire breaks out at North Carolina fertilizer plant; Sybrina Fulton on life 10 years after Trayvon Martin's death; Here's what it means to be born in the Year of the TigerNR