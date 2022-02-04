David Oyelowo talks new show, ‘The Girl Before’; Top Hollywood actresses open up about being Black in Hollywood; New footage shows moments before missing mom’s disappearance

David Oyelowo talks new show, ‘The Girl Before’; Top Hollywood actresses open up about being Black in Hollywood; New footage shows moments before missing mom’s disappearance

David Oyelowo talks new show, ‘The Girl Before’; Top Hollywood actresses open up about being Black in Hollywood; New footage shows moments before missing mom’s disappearance

Thursday, Feb 03, 2022 David Oyelowo talks new show, ‘The Girl Before’; Top Hollywood actresses open up about being Black in Hollywood; New footage shows moments before missing mom’s disappearance

Millions of Americans on alert for snow and ice; Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View’ after Holocaust comments; Country singer Mickey Guyton to perform national anthem at Super Bowl

Millions of Americans on alert for snow and ice; Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View’ after Holocaust comments; Country singer Mickey Guyton to perform national anthem at Super Bowl

Millions of Americans on alert for snow and ice; Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View’ after Holocaust comments; Country singer Mickey Guyton to perform national anthem at Super Bowl

Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022 Millions of Americans on alert for snow and ice; Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View’ after Holocaust comments; Country singer Mickey Guyton to perform national anthem at Super Bowl

01:08:30