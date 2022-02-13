Skip to Content
-
S12E44Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Biggest stars in entertainment and sports fired up for Super Bowl Sunday; Man tries to save 'Love Locks' in Paris; Protesters on US-Canada border causing disruptions that could cost millions
NR | 02.13.22 | 33:03 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:08:59
01:06:06
01:08:02
01:07:02
01:08:40
01:08:52
32:15
01:03:38
01:10:11
01:07:07
01:08:00
01:08:30
Good Morning AmericaFebruary 2022Sunday, Feb 13, 2022