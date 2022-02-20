Skip to Content
S12E51Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Up close look at Galapagos Islands; Russian-backed separatists claims that they've been attacked by Ukrainian paratroopers; Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19
NR | 02.20.22 | 33:22 | CC

Good Morning AmericaFebruary 2022Sunday, Feb 20, 2022