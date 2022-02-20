S12E51Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Up close look at Galapagos Islands; Russian-backed separatists claims that they've been attacked by Ukrainian paratroopers; Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19
02.20.22 | 33:22
01:06:20
Saturday, Feb 19, 2022Entrepreneur sits down with 'GMA' to talk about her international idea sensation; Team USA snagging 2 spots on the podium in men's free ski halfpipe; Military vets raising money for a causeNR
01:10:00
Friday, Feb 18, 2022Mary J. Blige talks new album and powerful Super Bowl performance; Snapchat reveals new tracking feature to keep college students safer; Massive storm brings snow to the MidwestNR
01:08:21
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022Black scuba divers journey to depths of ocean in search of lost slave ships; ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals skin care extravaganza, Day 1; Prince Charles charity under police investigation for corruptionNR
01:10:48
Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022Secretary of State Antony Blinken weighs in on Russia and situation in Ukraine; Prince Andrew settles sexual assault lawsuit; Channing Tatum says 'Magic Mike' is 'a contact sport'NR
01:03:13
Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022Novak Djokovic says he would miss major tournaments that require COVID vaccine; Russian skater faces backlash after cleared to compete following positive doping test; Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes to host 94th Academy AwardsNR
01:07:30
Monday, Feb 14, 2022LA Rams win Super Bowl LVI; Bridge connecting US-Canada border reopened; Olympic champion Nathan Chen opens up about winning goldNR
33:03
Sunday, Feb 13, 2022Biggest stars in entertainment and sports fired up for Super Bowl Sunday; Man tries to save 'Love Locks' in Paris; Protesters on US-Canada border causing disruptions that could cost millionsNR
01:08:59
Saturday, Feb 12, 20221 day away from Super Bowl LVI; White House says major military action in Ukraine expected any day now; All eyes on Queen Elizabeth after Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19NR
01:06:06
Friday, Feb 11, 2022Ed Sheeran drops 'The Joker and the Queen' remix with Taylor Swift; Veteran surprised with Super Bowl tickets; Russian figure skater tests positive for banned substanceNR
01:08:02
Thursday, Feb 10, 2022Brooke Shields bounces back from devastating accident with new ad; TikTok fitness influencer faces lawsuit over misleading followers; 'GMA' surprises an inspiring family with Super Bowl ticketsNR
01:07:02
Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022Annette Bening talks about role in ‘Death on the Nile’; Doug Emhoff evacuated from school after bomb threat; Zendaya responds to backlash about hit show ‘Euphoria’NR
01:08:40
Tuesday, Feb 08, 20222022 Oscar nominations announced for best picture and best lead acting categories; COVID restriction protesters block traffic at US-Canada border; Mary J. Blige spills secrets ahead of highly anticipated halftime showNR
01:08:52
Monday, Feb 07, 2022Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost give 'GMA' 1st look at Super Bowl ad; 'Freedom Convoy' protests cause state of emergency in Ottawa; Luke Bryan preps for new Las Vegas residencyNR
32:15
Sunday, Feb 06, 2022R&B singer India.Arie calls out Joe Rogan for use of racial slurs on podcasts; Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne; Roger Goodell responds to lawsuit filed by former NFL coachNR
01:03:38
Saturday, Feb 05, 2022Sarah Jessica Parker speaks about ‘And Just Like That…’; SWAT team rescue woman kidnapped from ranch owned by Michael Bloomberg; Look inside violence interrupter programs in ChicagoNR
01:10:11
Friday, Feb 04, 2022Queen Elizabeth’s 70th Jubilee; How to keep your team connected during the pandemic; Weather causes thousands of flight cancellationsNR
01:07:07
Thursday, Feb 03, 2022David Oyelowo talks new show, ‘The Girl Before’; Top Hollywood actresses open up about being Black in Hollywood; New footage shows moments before missing mom’s disappearanceNR
01:08:00
Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022Millions of Americans on alert for snow and ice; Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View’ after Holocaust comments; Country singer Mickey Guyton to perform national anthem at Super BowlNR
01:08:30
Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022Fire breaks out at North Carolina fertilizer plant; Sybrina Fulton on life 10 years after Trayvon Martin's death; Here's what it means to be born in the Year of the TigerNR