Skip to Content
-
S12E53Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
USWNT players talk settlement in gender discrimination suit; US issues sanctions after Putin announcement about separatist regions; Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie talk new season of 'American Idol'
NR | 02.22.22 | 01:11:01 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:10:12
33:22
01:06:20
01:10:00
01:08:21
01:10:48
01:03:13
01:07:30
33:03
01:08:59
01:06:06
01:08:02
01:07:02
01:08:40
01:08:52
32:15
01:03:38
01:10:11
01:07:07
Good Morning AmericaFebruary 2022Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022