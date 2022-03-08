Dolly Parton and James Patterson talk new project, ‘Run, Rose, Run’; Ukraine foreign minister talks about escalation of Russian attacks; At least 7 killed after twister touches down in Iowa

Dolly Parton and James Patterson talk new project, ‘Run, Rose, Run’; Ukraine foreign minister talks about escalation of Russian attacks; At least 7 killed after twister touches down in Iowa

Dolly Parton and James Patterson talk new project, ‘Run, Rose, Run’; Ukraine foreign minister talks about escalation of Russian attacks; At least 7 killed after twister touches down in Iowa

Monday, Mar 07, 2022 Dolly Parton and James Patterson talk new project, ‘Run, Rose, Run’; Ukraine foreign minister talks about escalation of Russian attacks; At least 7 killed after twister touches down in Iowa

WNBA star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia; Ukrainian refugees flee to neighboring countries amid war; The role of cryptocurrency in Russia-Ukraine conflict

WNBA star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia; Ukrainian refugees flee to neighboring countries amid war; The role of cryptocurrency in Russia-Ukraine conflict

WNBA star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia; Ukrainian refugees flee to neighboring countries amid war; The role of cryptocurrency in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Sunday, Mar 06, 2022 WNBA star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia; Ukrainian refugees flee to neighboring countries amid war; The role of cryptocurrency in Russia-Ukraine conflict

NEW 01:09:32