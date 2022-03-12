Gabrielle Union talks ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’; 'Sesame Street' star Emilio Delgado dies at 81; Wordle green' becomes latest trend for spring wardrobes

Friday, Mar 11, 2022 Gabrielle Union talks ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’; 'Sesame Street' star Emilio Delgado dies at 81; Wordle green' becomes latest trend for spring wardrobes

Thursday, Mar 10, 2022 Sandra Oh talks ‘Turning Red’ and what to expect in ‘Killing Eve’ finale; How Vermont’s ski industry is fighting global warming; Tiger Woods inducted into Hall of Fame by daughter

Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022 Billie Eilish and brother Finneas talk about their 1st Oscar nomination; White House at odds with Poland over sending fighter jets to Ukraine; Friends of Ketanji Brown Jackson give intimate look at Supreme Court nominee

Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022 Ukrainian morning show host talks broadcasting during Russian conflict; Florida man acquitted for fatal movie theater shooting speaks out; Alicia Keys talks about new children’s book, 'Girl On Fire'

Monday, Mar 07, 2022 Dolly Parton and James Patterson talk new project, ‘Run, Rose, Run’; Ukraine foreign minister talks about escalation of Russian attacks; At least 7 killed after twister touches down in Iowa

Sunday, Mar 06, 2022 WNBA star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia; Ukrainian refugees flee to neighboring countries amid war; The role of cryptocurrency in Russia-Ukraine conflict

