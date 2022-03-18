01:06:43

Thursday, Mar 17, 2022 Daniel Radcliffe talks new film, 'The Lost City'; Kim Kardashian opens up about relationship with Pete Davidson for 1st time; Wendy Williams speaks out about health, legal battles

01:06:31

Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022 Zelenskyy addresses US Congress; Amy Schumer dishes on Oscars and new Hulu show, 'Life and Beth'; Keke Palmer talks new film, 'Alice'

01:08:37

Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022 Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska issues desperate plea to 'STOP WAR'; Dolly Parton declines Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination; Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to be deported

01:07:55

Monday, Mar 14, 2022 US and China to meet in person for 1st time since Russian invasion; Tom Brady reverses retirement announcement; Lizzo talks new show, new music and why fight against body shamers continues

32:58

Sunday, Mar 13, 2022 Hailey Bieber's medical emergency; White House approves another $200M in arms and equipment for Ukraine; Uber is adding a surcharge to rides and deliveries

01:04:22

Saturday, Mar 12, 2022 'Boy Meets World' reunion!; Russian forces close in on Kyiv; Alec Baldwin's lawyers seek arbitration to avoid liability

01:07:35

Friday, Mar 11, 2022 Gabrielle Union talks ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’; 'Sesame Street' star Emilio Delgado dies at 81; Wordle green' becomes latest trend for spring wardrobes

01:08:46

Thursday, Mar 10, 2022 Sandra Oh talks ‘Turning Red’ and what to expect in ‘Killing Eve’ finale; How Vermont’s ski industry is fighting global warming; Tiger Woods inducted into Hall of Fame by daughter

01:06:46

Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022 Billie Eilish and brother Finneas talk about their 1st Oscar nomination; White House at odds with Poland over sending fighter jets to Ukraine; Friends of Ketanji Brown Jackson give intimate look at Supreme Court nominee

01:05:41

Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022 Ukrainian morning show host talks broadcasting during Russian conflict; Florida man acquitted for fatal movie theater shooting speaks out; Alicia Keys talks about new children’s book, 'Girl On Fire'

01:03:05

Monday, Mar 07, 2022 Dolly Parton and James Patterson talk new project, ‘Run, Rose, Run’; Ukraine foreign minister talks about escalation of Russian attacks; At least 7 killed after twister touches down in Iowa

34:15

Sunday, Mar 06, 2022 WNBA star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia; Ukrainian refugees flee to neighboring countries amid war; The role of cryptocurrency in Russia-Ukraine conflict

01:09:32

Saturday, Mar 05, 2022 World renowned chef Jose Andres on the front lines in Ukraine; Russia announces temporary cease-fires for 2 cities in eastern Ukraine; Inside look at one of the oldest and respected traditions in New Orleans

01:08:43

Friday, Mar 04, 2022 Alabama welcomes visitors back 2 years after pandemic began; Refugees detail escape from Ukraine as humanitarian crisis grows; Sam Heughan talks 6th season of ‘Outlander’

01:10:02

Thursday, Mar 03, 2022 Kim Kardashian officially divorced from Kanye West; Ukraine attempts to fight off Russian advances in multiple cities; Jan. 6 committee lays out potential criminal case against Trump

01:07:56

Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022 VP Kamala Harris hails President Biden's plans for American families; Putin, Russian oligarchs feeling impact of sanction; Damson Idris talks 'Snowfall'

01:10:11