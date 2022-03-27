01:02:30

Saturday, Mar 26, 2022 Biden in Warsaw to hold bilateral meetings with Polish president; New housing study including most affordable places to buy; Sebastian Yatra sits down with 'GMA' to talk about Oscars and his upcoming world tour

Friday, Mar 25, 2022 Oscars co-hosts dish ahead of 94th Academy Awards; Everything you need to know about the 10 nominees for the best picture Oscar; Songwriter Diane Warren on historic 13th Oscar nomination

Thursday, Mar 24, 2022 Senate Judiciary Committee ends questioning of SCOTUS hopeful Ketanji Brown Jackson; Goop co-founder claims wellness culture is toxic; Exclusive 1st look at Lizzo’s new reality show

Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022 Maury Povich talks retirement, end of his talk show in exclusive interview; St. Bernard Parish president describes damage after deadly twister; Oscars producer reveals behind-the-scenes secrets ahead of 94th Academy Awards

Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022 Matt Damon opens up about his mission to end world water crisis in new book; Russian strike at Kyiv shopping mall kills 8; Ketanji Brown Jackson gives personal opening statement during confirmation hearing

Monday, Mar 21, 2022 Sandra Bullock talks motherhood and new film, 'The Lost City'; Biden preps for European summit with NATO allies; Olivia Rodrigo talks new movie, 'Driving Home 2 U'

Sunday, Mar 20, 2022 ‘Drive My Car’ director Ryusuke Hamaguchi still in shock over Oscar nominations; Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues; 101-year-old man finally receives his high school diploma

Saturday, Mar 19, 2022 Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the Russian people; Poland will soon become overwhelmed as number of refugees climbs into million; Kanye West's 24-hour Instagram suspension ends

Friday, Mar 18, 2022 Michael Buble shares love for Celine Dion with viral TikTok trend, new music; Amazon buys MGM Studios for $8.5M; Dolly Parton remains on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ballot after bowing out

Thursday, Mar 17, 2022 Daniel Radcliffe talks new film, 'The Lost City'; Kim Kardashian opens up about relationship with Pete Davidson for 1st time; Wendy Williams speaks out about health, legal battles

Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022 Zelenskyy addresses US Congress; Amy Schumer dishes on Oscars and new Hulu show, 'Life and Beth'; Keke Palmer talks new film, 'Alice'

Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022 Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska issues desperate plea to 'STOP WAR'; Dolly Parton declines Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination; Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to be deported

Monday, Mar 14, 2022 US and China to meet in person for 1st time since Russian invasion; Tom Brady reverses retirement announcement; Lizzo talks new show, new music and why fight against body shamers continues

Sunday, Mar 13, 2022 Hailey Bieber's medical emergency; White House approves another $200M in arms and equipment for Ukraine; Uber is adding a surcharge to rides and deliveries

Saturday, Mar 12, 2022 'Boy Meets World' reunion!; Russian forces close in on Kyiv; Alec Baldwin's lawyers seek arbitration to avoid liability

Friday, Mar 11, 2022 Gabrielle Union talks ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’; 'Sesame Street' star Emilio Delgado dies at 81; Wordle green' becomes latest trend for spring wardrobes

Thursday, Mar 10, 2022 Sandra Oh talks ‘Turning Red’ and what to expect in ‘Killing Eve’ finale; How Vermont’s ski industry is fighting global warming; Tiger Woods inducted into Hall of Fame by daughter

Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022 Billie Eilish and brother Finneas talk about their 1st Oscar nomination; White House at odds with Poland over sending fighter jets to Ukraine; Friends of Ketanji Brown Jackson give intimate look at Supreme Court nominee

