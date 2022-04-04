National Cherry Blossom Festival back for 110th anniversary; Colin Kaepernick completes surprise workout for possible comeback; All eyes on the Grammys, music's big night

Sunday, Apr 03, 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival back for 110th anniversary; Colin Kaepernick completes surprise workout for possible comeback; All eyes on the Grammys, music's big night

Saturday, Apr 02, 2022 Race car driver speaks out for those struggling with mental health; Will Smith resigns from Academy; Axiom Space crew prepares for 1st private mission to ISS

