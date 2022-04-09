Skip to Content
-
S12E99Saturday Apr 9, 2022
Celebrity couple 'Bennifer' are engaged again; Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes 1st black woman confirmed to highest court; Israeli army conducted raids inside the city of Jenin and refugee camp
NR | 04.09.22 | 01:06:47 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:04:38
01:10:16
01:09:07
01:08:53
01:09:05
31:31
01:09:20
01:10:28
Good Morning AmericaApril 2022Saturday Apr 9, 2022