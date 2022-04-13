Skip to Content
-
S12E103Wednesday Apr 13, 2022
NYC mayor addresses latest on Brooklyn subway shooting, safety measures; White House steps up aid for Ukraine; Paul Bettany and Claire Foy talk 'A Very British Scandal'
NR | 04.13.22 | 01:08:32 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:06:53
01:04:51
32:49
01:06:47
01:04:38
01:10:16
01:09:07
01:08:53
01:09:05
31:31
01:09:20
01:10:28
Good Morning AmericaApril 2022Wednesday Apr 13, 2022