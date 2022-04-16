S12E106Saturday Apr 16, 2022
Elon Musk reportedly shifting strategy to acquire Twitter; Kremlin's new warning to US and allies; Prince Harry and Meghan kick off Invictus Games in Netherlands
NR | 04.16.22 | 01:04:49 | CC
01:05:32
Friday, Apr 15, 2022Anthony Anderson talks about series finale of ‘Black-ish’; Millions hit the road and skies for holiday travel; Elon Musk set off firestorm with $43B bid to buy TwitterNR
01:13:04
Thursday, Apr 14, 2022Robin Roberts surprised with walk of fame for 20th anniversary on 'GMA'; NYPD says subway shooting suspect called tip line himself; Ways to find affordable housing amid inflationNR
01:08:32
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022NYC mayor addresses latest on Brooklyn subway shooting, safety measures; White House steps up aid for Ukraine; Paul Bettany and Claire Foy talk 'A Very British Scandal'NR
01:06:53
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022American family in Poland helps more than 20 Ukrainian refugees; WNBA Players Association president on Brittney Griner; 'GMA' celebrates Iowa mom who helps students thriveNR
01:04:51
Monday, Apr 11, 2022Beanie Feldstein takes on 'Funny Girl' in its 1st Broadway revival in 58 years; Russian offensive on the horizon in Ukraine; Josh Brolin talks about new series, ‘Outer Range’NR
32:49
Sunday, Apr 10, 2022Pittsburgh Steelers Dwayne Haskins dead at 24; Alabama governor signs 2 bills targeting LGBTQ youth; Steps taken to protect President Joe Biden from COVID-19NR
01:06:47
Saturday, Apr 09, 2022Celebrity couple 'Bennifer' are engaged again; Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes 1st black woman confirmed to highest court; Israeli army conducted raids inside the city of Jenin and refugee campNR
01:04:38
Friday, Apr 08, 2022Dads supporting their cheerleader daughters go viral on TikTok; Pelosi quarantines after testing positive for COVID-19; ‘GMA’ visits Louisville Slugger Field after MLB opening day kicks offNR
01:10:16
Thursday, Apr 07, 2022‘Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline star says she is struggling with social media; Putin’s daughters targeted with sanctions; Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson hours from historic confirmationNR
01:09:07
Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022Tiger Woods says he will play at Masters; Evidence mounts of war crimes in Ukraine; ‘GMA’s’ T.J. Holmes visits alma mater, University of ArkansasNR
01:08:53
Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022Christy Turlington Burns talks new book, ‘Arrival Stories’; Biden to seek more sanctions against Russia over apparent war crimes; Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest individual shareholderNR
01:09:05
Monday, Apr 04, 2022Estelle Harris of 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' fame dies at 93; Outrage mounts as images from Ukraine show apparent evidence of war crimes; How Selena Gomez uses her mental health journey to help othersNR
31:31
Sunday, Apr 03, 2022National Cherry Blossom Festival back for 110th anniversary; Colin Kaepernick completes surprise workout for possible comeback; All eyes on the Grammys, music's big nightNR
01:09:20
Saturday, Apr 02, 2022Race car driver speaks out for those struggling with mental health; Will Smith resigns from Academy; Axiom Space crew prepares for 1st private mission to ISSNR
01:10:28
Friday, Apr 01, 2022Oscars producer reveals what LAPD said about Will Smith; TikToker goes viral for recreations of Disney princesses’ dresses; How couple paid off $126K in debt in 4 yearsNR