01:07:57

Monday, Apr 18, 2022 Nyle DiMarco talks about new book, 'Deaf Utopia'; New airstrikes in Ukraine as thousands flee Mariupol; Colin Kaepernick speaks out in 'I Am Athlete' about NFL return

29:05

Sunday, Apr 17, 2022 Pope calls for peace in Easter mass; Biden administration opens public land for drilling; Russia increases attacks in the east

01:04:49

Saturday, Apr 16, 2022 Elon Musk reportedly shifting strategy to acquire Twitter; Kremlin's new warning to US and allies; Prince Harry and Meghan kick off Invictus Games in Netherlands

01:05:32

Friday, Apr 15, 2022 Anthony Anderson talks about series finale of ‘Black-ish’; Millions hit the road and skies for holiday travel; Elon Musk set off firestorm with $43B bid to buy Twitter

01:13:04

Thursday, Apr 14, 2022 Robin Roberts surprised with walk of fame for 20th anniversary on 'GMA'; NYPD says subway shooting suspect called tip line himself; Ways to find affordable housing amid inflation

01:08:32

Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022 NYC mayor addresses latest on Brooklyn subway shooting, safety measures; White House steps up aid for Ukraine; Paul Bettany and Claire Foy talk 'A Very British Scandal'

01:06:53

Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022 American family in Poland helps more than 20 Ukrainian refugees; WNBA Players Association president on Brittney Griner; 'GMA' celebrates Iowa mom who helps students thrive

01:04:51

Monday, Apr 11, 2022 Beanie Feldstein takes on 'Funny Girl' in its 1st Broadway revival in 58 years; Russian offensive on the horizon in Ukraine; Josh Brolin talks about new series, ‘Outer Range’

32:49

Sunday, Apr 10, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Dwayne Haskins dead at 24; Alabama governor signs 2 bills targeting LGBTQ youth; Steps taken to protect President Joe Biden from COVID-19

01:06:47

Saturday, Apr 09, 2022 Celebrity couple 'Bennifer' are engaged again; Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes 1st black woman confirmed to highest court; Israeli army conducted raids inside the city of Jenin and refugee camp

01:04:38

Friday, Apr 08, 2022 Dads supporting their cheerleader daughters go viral on TikTok; Pelosi quarantines after testing positive for COVID-19; ‘GMA’ visits Louisville Slugger Field after MLB opening day kicks off

01:10:16

Thursday, Apr 07, 2022 ‘Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline star says she is struggling with social media; Putin’s daughters targeted with sanctions; Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson hours from historic confirmation

01:09:07

Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022 Tiger Woods says he will play at Masters; Evidence mounts of war crimes in Ukraine; ‘GMA’s’ T.J. Holmes visits alma mater, University of Arkansas

01:08:53

Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022 Christy Turlington Burns talks new book, ‘Arrival Stories’; Biden to seek more sanctions against Russia over apparent war crimes; Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest individual shareholder

01:09:05

Monday, Apr 04, 2022 Estelle Harris of 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' fame dies at 93; Outrage mounts as images from Ukraine show apparent evidence of war crimes; How Selena Gomez uses her mental health journey to help others

31:31

Sunday, Apr 03, 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival back for 110th anniversary; Colin Kaepernick completes surprise workout for possible comeback; All eyes on the Grammys, music's big night

01:09:20

Saturday, Apr 02, 2022 Race car driver speaks out for those struggling with mental health; Will Smith resigns from Academy; Axiom Space crew prepares for 1st private mission to ISS

01:10:28