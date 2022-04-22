Skip to Content
-
S12E112Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Nicole Kidman and Rob Eggers talk about new film, ‘The Northman’; Elon Musk claims he has funding to buy Twitter; Mask confusion mounts as COVID-19 cases rise
NR | 04.22.22 | 01:07:29 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:05:00
01:09:15
01:10:30
01:07:57
29:05
01:04:49
01:05:32
01:13:04
01:08:32
01:06:53
01:04:51
32:49
01:06:47
01:04:38
01:10:16
01:09:07
01:08:53
01:09:05
31:31
Good Morning AmericaApril 2022Friday, Apr 22, 2022