01:10:21

Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022 Andrew Garfield talks about new limited series, 'Under the Banner of Heaven'; Amber Heard prepares to take the stand against Johnny Depp; Martinez family wins Disney Wishes Come True Ultimate Cruise Contest Giveaway

01:07:55

Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022 David Spade talks new Netflix comedy special 'Nothing Personal'; Newly released video shows aftermath of fatal 'Rust' shooting; National park in South Africa addresses rhino poaching problem

01:09:08

Monday, Apr 25, 2022 Former White House COVID-19 coordinator publishes book on the pandemic; Macron beats Le Pen in French presidential election; Johnny Depp to take stand again in trial against ex Amber Heard

34:42

Sunday, Apr 24, 2022 Pilots prepare for epic plane swap live on Hulu; More explosive testimony expected in Johnny Depp defamation suit; Presidential race between Macron, Le Pen enters final hours

01:07:22

Saturday, Apr 23, 2022 All eyes on France as President Macron tries to fend off challenge by Marine Le Pen; Russian forces look to establish control of Donbas region; Dig into food scraps and cut back on food waste

01:07:29

Friday, Apr 22, 2022 Nicole Kidman and Rob Eggers talk about new film, ‘The Northman’; Elon Musk claims he has funding to buy Twitter; Mask confusion mounts as COVID-19 cases rise

01:05:00

Thursday, Apr 21, 2022 Magic Johnson talks new docuseries, 'They Call Me Magic'; DOJ files appeal on mask mandate; Low-flying plane at baseball game causes brief evacuation at Capitol

01:09:15

Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022 Kaley Cuoco talks 'The Flight Attendant' and playing Doris Day; Mariupol tries to hang on as Russian forces ramp up offensive; Moderna's new booster works better than original

01:10:30

Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022 Julia Roberts and Sean Penn share screen for 1st time in limited series, ‘Gaslit’; US to ban testing of anti-satellite missiles; Michelle Obama's brother, wife sue children's former school

01:07:57

Monday, Apr 18, 2022 Nyle DiMarco talks about new book, 'Deaf Utopia'; New airstrikes in Ukraine as thousands flee Mariupol; Colin Kaepernick speaks out in 'I Am Athlete' about NFL return

29:05

Sunday, Apr 17, 2022 Pope calls for peace in Easter mass; Biden administration opens public land for drilling; Russia increases attacks in the east

01:04:49

Saturday, Apr 16, 2022 Elon Musk reportedly shifting strategy to acquire Twitter; Kremlin's new warning to US and allies; Prince Harry and Meghan kick off Invictus Games in Netherlands

01:05:32

Friday, Apr 15, 2022 Anthony Anderson talks about series finale of ‘Black-ish’; Millions hit the road and skies for holiday travel; Elon Musk set off firestorm with $43B bid to buy Twitter

01:13:04

Thursday, Apr 14, 2022 Robin Roberts surprised with walk of fame for 20th anniversary on 'GMA'; NYPD says subway shooting suspect called tip line himself; Ways to find affordable housing amid inflation

01:08:32

Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022 NYC mayor addresses latest on Brooklyn subway shooting, safety measures; White House steps up aid for Ukraine; Paul Bettany and Claire Foy talk 'A Very British Scandal'

01:06:53

Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022 American family in Poland helps more than 20 Ukrainian refugees; WNBA Players Association president on Brittney Griner; 'GMA' celebrates Iowa mom who helps students thrive

01:04:51

Monday, Apr 11, 2022 Beanie Feldstein takes on 'Funny Girl' in its 1st Broadway revival in 58 years; Russian offensive on the horizon in Ukraine; Josh Brolin talks about new series, ‘Outer Range’

32:49

Sunday, Apr 10, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Dwayne Haskins dead at 24; Alabama governor signs 2 bills targeting LGBTQ youth; Steps taken to protect President Joe Biden from COVID-19

01:06:47