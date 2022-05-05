S12E125Thursday, May 5, 2022
Elizabeth Olsen talks ‘Doctor Strange’; Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp defamation trial; Colin Firth on new murder mystery series, ‘The Staircase’
NR | 05.05.22 | 01:10:11 | CC
01:08:24
Wednesday, May 04, 2022Benedict Cumberbatch talks about new 'Doctor Strange' film; Chief Justice Roberts calls SCOTUS leak 'egregious breach of trust'; Escapees from Mariupol steel plant tell their storyNR
01:07:53
Tuesday, May 03, 2022Sheryl Crow gets candid about highs and lows of her career, life in new documentary; SCOTUS apparently will overturn Roe v. Wade, draft opinion shows; All the best looks from Met Gala 2022NR
01:09:38
Monday, May 02, 2022Celebrating the legacy of Naomi Judd; More tornadoes overnight after weekend of destruction in Kansas; Lewis Hamilton talks diversity in motorsports and being knightedNR
34:01
Sunday, May 01, 2022Amber Heard may take the stand in defamation trial; US lawmakers meet with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine; Fans mourn death of country music star Naomi JuddNR