S12E130Tuesday May 10, 2022
Ali Wentworth talks about new book, 'Ali's Well That Ends Well'; Corrections officer dead, missing Alabama inmate caught after 10-day manhunt; Jo Koy shares why AANHPI representation in comedy is important
NR | 05.10.22 | 01:09:39 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:10:51
Monday, May 09, 2022Bob Odenkirk talks finale of 'Better Call Saul'; Jill Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady; What parents should know as formula shortage worsens nationwideNR
34:06
Sunday, May 08, 2022Celebrating nurses on Mother’s Day; ‘Dr. Strange’ heads to top 10 movie openings of all time; Formula One Miami Grand Prix kicks off SundayNR
01:04:20
Saturday, May 07, 2022Inside look at F1 Miami Grand Prix; Investigation continues over who leaked draft SCOTUS ruling; Aftermath of Dave Chappelle onstage attackNR
01:08:24
Friday, May 06, 2022‘GMA’ celebrates 2 moms for Mother’s Day; Benedict Wong talks about new film, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’; Danica Patrick talks decision to remove breast implants: ABC exclusiveNR
01:10:11
Thursday, May 05, 2022Elizabeth Olsen talks ‘Doctor Strange’; Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp defamation trial; Colin Firth on new murder mystery series, ‘The Staircase’NR
01:08:24
Wednesday, May 04, 2022Benedict Cumberbatch talks about new 'Doctor Strange' film; Chief Justice Roberts calls SCOTUS leak 'egregious breach of trust'; Escapees from Mariupol steel plant tell their storyNR
01:07:53
Tuesday, May 03, 2022Sheryl Crow gets candid about highs and lows of her career, life in new documentary; SCOTUS apparently will overturn Roe v. Wade, draft opinion shows; All the best looks from Met Gala 2022NR
01:09:38
Monday, May 02, 2022Celebrating the legacy of Naomi Judd; More tornadoes overnight after weekend of destruction in Kansas; Lewis Hamilton talks diversity in motorsports and being knightedNR
34:01
Sunday, May 01, 2022Amber Heard may take the stand in defamation trial; US lawmakers meet with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine; Fans mourn death of country music star Naomi JuddNR