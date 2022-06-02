Skip to Content
-
S12E153Thursday Jun 2, 2022
Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, reflects on war since Russian invasion began; Multiple people shot, killed at medical facility in Tulsa; Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
NR | 06.02.22 | 01:08:38 | CC
Good Morning AmericaJune 2022Thursday Jun 2, 2022