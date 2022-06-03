Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, reflects on war since Russian invasion began; Multiple people shot, killed at medical facility in Tulsa; Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, reflects on war since Russian invasion began; Multiple people shot, killed at medical facility in Tulsa; Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, reflects on war since Russian invasion began; Multiple people shot, killed at medical facility in Tulsa; Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Thursday, Jun 02, 2022 Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, reflects on war since Russian invasion began; Multiple people shot, killed at medical facility in Tulsa; Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

01:06:45