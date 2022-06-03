S12E154Friday, June 3, 2022
Day 2 of Platinum Jubilee begins as queen takes the day to rest; Fallout following Johnny Depp, Amber Heard verdict; Celtics stun Warriors in shocking NBA Finals Game 1 win
NR | 06.03.22 | 01:09:40 | CC
01:08:38
Thursday, Jun 02, 2022Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, reflects on war since Russian invasion began; Multiple people shot, killed at medical facility in Tulsa; Queen Elizabeth's Platinum JubileeNR
01:06:45
Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022Kicking off Pride Month with a surprise for LGBTQ hero in Florida; Russian forces make key advances in eastern Ukraine; A look at the history of the 'Trooping the Colour' ceremonyNR