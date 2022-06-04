S12E155Saturday Jun 4, 2022
How airlines and airports prepare for busy summer travel; War in Ukraine reaches 100 days; Tour the Queen's favorite places in London
NR | 06.04.22 | 01:05:31 | CC
01:09:40
Friday, Jun 03, 2022Day 2 of Platinum Jubilee begins as queen takes the day to rest; Fallout following Johnny Depp, Amber Heard verdict; Celtics stun Warriors in shocking NBA Finals Game 1 winNR
01:08:38
Thursday, Jun 02, 2022Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, reflects on war since Russian invasion began; Multiple people shot, killed at medical facility in Tulsa; Queen Elizabeth's Platinum JubileeNR
01:06:45
Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022Kicking off Pride Month with a surprise for LGBTQ hero in Florida; Russian forces make key advances in eastern Ukraine; A look at the history of the 'Trooping the Colour' ceremonyNR