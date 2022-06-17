S12E168Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Stock market takes steep plunge after latest interest rate hike; ‘GMA’ surprises Kansas City Royals fan for Father's Day; Mr. 305 in the 212! Pitbull live in Time Square!
NR | 06.17.22 | 01:08:05 | CC
01:08:28
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022Chris Evans talks role in new movie, ‘Lightyear’; Beyonce announces new album, ‘Renaissance’, out in July; Top ISIS leader captured during US military ground raid in SyriaNR
01:08:23
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022Hailey Bieber talks Justin Bieber's health and her new skin care line; Biden puts blame on Republicans for blocking plan to fight inflation; 'Squid Game'-inspired reality competition show in the worksNR
01:08:08
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022Antonio Banderas talks new movie, 'Official Competition'; Jan. 6 hearings: Bill Barr says Trump was 'detached from reality' in testimony; Keke Palmer talks role in new Pixar film, 'Lightyear'NR
01:08:01
Monday, Jun 13, 2022Tom Hanks and Austin Butler on their new film, 'Elvis'; Lawmakers reach broad deal on gun control; John Cena surprises Ukrainian super fanNR
32:57
Sunday, Jun 12, 2022Rallies across country call for gun reform following tragic mass shootings; New warnings for kids and safety around pools, beaches this summer; Hollywood luring Americans back to theaters this summerNR
59:11
Saturday, Jun 11, 2022Justin Bieber reveals his face is partially paralyzed; President Biden responds to rising inflation; March for Our Lives returns to DCNR
01:08:54
Friday, Jun 10, 2022Mother-of-5 learns she has been missing for over 40 years; Documentarian Nick Quested discusses Jan. 6 riots and hearings; Carrie Underwood talks new album, 'Denim & Rhinestones'NR
01:10:48
Thursday, Jun 09, 20221996 Olympic women's basketball team talks new ESPN '30 for 30' docuseries; Gun violence survivors and family of victims testify on Capitol Hill; The struggle of coming out in a religious familyNR
01:07:04
Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022Iman Vellani talks new role in 'Ms. Marvel'; Survivors of mass shootings to testify on Capitol Hill; Behind-the-scenes look at Gwyneth Paltrow's kitchenNR
01:07:03
Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022Uvalde teacher wounded in shooting describes moment gunman opened fire in his class; White House press secretary talks plans for gun reform; Jensen Ackles talks new season of 'The Boys'NR
01:09:07
Monday, Jun 06, 20222022 Special Olympics Summer Games begin; Mass shootings erupt across US over the weekend; Adam Sandler talks new movie, 'Hustle'NR
31:45
Sunday, Jun 05, 2022‘Party at the Palace,’ the concert of a lifetime; 3 dead in Philadelphia shooting; Putin’s new warning to UkraineNR
01:05:31
Saturday, Jun 04, 2022How airlines and airports prepare for busy summer travel; War in Ukraine reaches 100 days; Tour the Queen's favorite places in LondonNR
01:09:40
Friday, Jun 03, 2022Day 2 of Platinum Jubilee begins as queen takes the day to rest; Fallout following Johnny Depp, Amber Heard verdict; Celtics stun Warriors in shocking NBA Finals Game 1 winNR
01:08:38
Thursday, Jun 02, 2022Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, reflects on war since Russian invasion began; Multiple people shot, killed at medical facility in Tulsa; Queen Elizabeth's Platinum JubileeNR
01:06:45
Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022Kicking off Pride Month with a surprise for LGBTQ hero in Florida; Russian forces make key advances in eastern Ukraine; A look at the history of the 'Trooping the Colour' ceremonyNR