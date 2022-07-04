S12E185Mon Jul 4, 2022
Thor is back; Best July 4th deals to shop; Disney announces a new attraction at amusement parks
NR | 07.04.22 | 01:08:03 | CC
Sunday, Jul 03, 2022Record number of Americans flying this weekend; Shopping for July Fourth sales; Nathan’s annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest tomorrowNR
Saturday, Jul 02, 2022'A League of Their Own' celebrates 30th anniversary; Hundreds of flights canceled nationwide as airlines struggle to keep up with demand; Inside look into the Library of CongressNR
Friday, Jul 01, 2022Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' talk season 2; How to super-size your Fourth of July food, style and fun; Record number of drivers hit the road for 4th of July weekendNR