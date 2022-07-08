01:06:50

Thursday, Jul 07, 2022 Brad Pitt says he suffers with 'face blindness'; Calls for Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention grow; 'Stranger Things' sends 25-year-old Metallica song back on the charts

01:02:28

Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022 Jada Walker, Jayland Walker's sister, speaks out on fatal shooting by Akron police; Highland Park community mourn victims of July 4 parade shooting; Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was a family affair

01:08:41

Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022 Person of interest apprehended in fatal Highland Park Fourth of July shooting; Vivica A. Fox talks new season of 'Keeping Up with the Joneses'; What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed

01:08:03

Monday, Jul 04, 2022 Thor is back; Best July 4th deals to shop; Disney announces a new attraction at amusement parks

33:58

Sunday, Jul 03, 2022 Record number of Americans flying this weekend; Shopping for July Fourth sales; Nathan’s annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest tomorrow

01:07:50

Saturday, Jul 02, 2022 'A League of Their Own' celebrates 30th anniversary; Hundreds of flights canceled nationwide as airlines struggle to keep up with demand; Inside look into the Library of Congress

01:08:22