S12E190Sat Jul 9, 2022
Grammy-nominated artist releases new music video; Japan in shock following assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe; Elon Musk says he is terminating his deal to buy Twitter
NR | 07.09.22 | 01:05:51 | CC

Good Morning AmericaJuly 2022Sat Jul 9, 2022