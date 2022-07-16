S12E197Sat Jul 16, 2022
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wants to revolutionize South Asian culture in America; Biden takes controversial high stakes meeting with Saudi Arabia; Buffalo supermarket reopens 2 months after deadly shooting
NR | 07.16.22 | 01:07:33 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:07:28
Friday, Jul 15, 2022Beyonce drops 1st video on TikTok; Ivana Trump, 1st wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73; Constance Wu opens up about attempted suicide after backlashNR
01:04:16
Thursday, Jul 14, 2022Dozens unaccounted for after Virginia storm, Netflix reveals new ad-supported subscription, 1st woman with limb difference to play for US Soccer Team shares her storyNR
01:07:20
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022Inside the new Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris; Key takeaways from Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing; Highland Park survivor talks march to Capitol to demand gun controlNR
01:05:39
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022Wanda Sykes talks season 2 of 'The Upshaws'; Jan. 6 hearings to focus on Trump's messages to supporters; Washburn Fire rages through California's Yosemite National ParkNR
01:08:40
Monday, Jul 11, 2022Amber Heard's lawyers file motion for mistrial in defamation case; Ex-UN ambassador to travel to Russia to fight for Americans' releases; 'Tomorrow By Together' perform 'Good Boy Gone Bad'NR
33:08
Sunday, Jul 10, 2022Former UN ambassador hopes to help free WNBA star; Jan. 6 committee hearings resume this week; Gearing up for Amazon Prime DayNR
01:05:51
Saturday, Jul 09, 2022Grammy-nominated artist releases new music video; Japan in shock following assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe; Elon Musk says he is terminating his deal to buy TwitterNR
01:07:04
Friday, Jul 08, 2022aespa kicks off 'GMA' Summer Concert Series; Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dead at 67 after assassination; Celebrating the life and career of James CaanNR
01:06:50
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022Brad Pitt says he suffers with 'face blindness'; Calls for Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention grow; 'Stranger Things' sends 25-year-old Metallica song back on the chartsNR
01:02:28
Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022Jada Walker, Jayland Walker's sister, speaks out on fatal shooting by Akron police; Highland Park community mourn victims of July 4 parade shooting; Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was a family affairNR
01:08:41
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022Person of interest apprehended in fatal Highland Park Fourth of July shooting; Vivica A. Fox talks new season of 'Keeping Up with the Joneses'; What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayedNR
01:08:03
Monday, Jul 04, 2022Thor is back; Best July 4th deals to shop; Disney announces a new attraction at amusement parksNR
33:58
Sunday, Jul 03, 2022Record number of Americans flying this weekend; Shopping for July Fourth sales; Nathan’s annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest tomorrowNR
01:07:50
Saturday, Jul 02, 2022'A League of Their Own' celebrates 30th anniversary; Hundreds of flights canceled nationwide as airlines struggle to keep up with demand; Inside look into the Library of CongressNR
01:08:22
Friday, Jul 01, 2022Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' talk season 2; How to super-size your Fourth of July food, style and fun; Record number of drivers hit the road for 4th of July weekendNR