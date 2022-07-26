S12E207Tue, Jul 26, 2022
John Krasinski talks new movie, 'DC League of Super-Pets'; Woman shot by police after firing gun at Dallas airport; All-female rowing crew breaks women’s world record on trip from California to Hawaii
NR | 07.26.22 | 01:08:07 | CC
01:08:10
Monday, Jul 25, 2022Rege-Jean Page talks new film, 'The Gray Man'; Pope Francis set to make historic apology to indigenous communities in Canada; Marvel releases long-awaited trailer for 'Black Panther' sequelNR
32:03
Sunday, Jul 24, 2022Marvel steals the show at Comic-Con; Prince Harry wins legal contest over his security; WHO declares monkeypox global health emergencyNR
01:04:14
Saturday, Jul 23, 2022Whoopi's passion project 'Till' coming to the big screen; Officials say 2 Americans have died in Donbas region; How to find the right pair of glasses or sunglasses for any dramatic momentNR
01:11:30
Friday, Jul 22, 2022Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's '187 minutes' of inaction during attacks; Exclusive look inside 'The Golden Girls' pop-up; Macklemore performs newest single 'Chant' in Central Park ft. Tones and INR
01:10:38
Thursday, Jul 21, 2022Jan. 6 committee to detail Donald Trump's actions as supporters stormed Capitol; Parenting alert for children during record-shattering heat waves; Beat the heat with some cool summer slushy recipesNR
01:08:25
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022One-on-one with Rob Gronkowski ; Ivana Trump to be laid to rest Wednesday; Big US city mayors gather in New York City for summit on gun violence preventionNR
01:09:30
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022NFL star Carl Nassib talks about decision to come out; Dangerous heat moves across US; Police praise armed citizen who killed alleged Indiana mall shooterNR
01:03:27
Monday, Jul 18, 2022Cast of 'D.C. League of Super Pets' talk new animated movie; 3 killed in mass shooting at Indiana mall; Zelenskyy suspends security chief and top prosecutorNR
31:48
Sunday, Jul 17, 2022Wildfires and deadly heatwave sweep across Europe; Jan. 6 committee directs Secret Service to hand over text messages; Lebron James on Boston fans being 'racist'NR
01:07:33
Saturday, Jul 16, 2022Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wants to revolutionize South Asian culture in America; Biden takes controversial high stakes meeting with Saudi Arabia; Buffalo supermarket reopens 2 months after deadly shootingNR
01:07:28
Friday, Jul 15, 2022Beyonce drops 1st video on TikTok; Ivana Trump, 1st wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73; Constance Wu opens up about attempted suicide after backlashNR
01:04:16
Thursday, Jul 14, 2022Dozens unaccounted for after Virginia storm, Netflix reveals new ad-supported subscription, 1st woman with limb difference to play for US Soccer Team shares her storyNR
01:07:20
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022Inside the new Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris; Key takeaways from Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing; Highland Park survivor talks march to Capitol to demand gun controlNR
01:05:39
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022Wanda Sykes talks season 2 of 'The Upshaws'; Jan. 6 hearings to focus on Trump's messages to supporters; Washburn Fire rages through California's Yosemite National ParkNR
01:08:40
Monday, Jul 11, 2022Amber Heard's lawyers file motion for mistrial in defamation case; Ex-UN ambassador to travel to Russia to fight for Americans' releases; 'Tomorrow By Together' perform 'Good Boy Gone Bad'NR
33:08
Sunday, Jul 10, 2022Former UN ambassador hopes to help free WNBA star; Jan. 6 committee hearings resume this week; Gearing up for Amazon Prime DayNR
01:05:51
Saturday, Jul 09, 2022Grammy-nominated artist releases new music video; Japan in shock following assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe; Elon Musk says he is terminating his deal to buy TwitterNR
01:07:04
Friday, Jul 08, 2022aespa kicks off 'GMA' Summer Concert Series; Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dead at 67 after assassination; Celebrating the life and career of James CaanNR
01:06:50
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022Brad Pitt says he suffers with 'face blindness'; Calls for Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention grow; 'Stranger Things' sends 25-year-old Metallica song back on the chartsNR