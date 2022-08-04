S12E216Thu, Aug 4, 2022
Chrissy Teigen shares baby news after pregnancy loss; Tens of millions under heat advisories; US warns of possible retaliation for killing of al-Qaeda leader
NR | 08.04.22 | 01:11:38 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:08:31
Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022Ron Howard talks intense moments on ‘Thirteen Lives’ set; New details in US drone strike that killed al-Qaeda leader; Longtime LA Dodgers announcer Vin Scully dies at 94NR
01:10:07
Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022US kills al-Qaeda leader in drone strike; Beyoncé to remove ‘ableist’ lyric from song on new hit album; Deaf man forms unbreakable bond with adopted deaf dogNR
01:05:40
Monday, Aug 01, 2022‘Star Wars’ actor Diego Luna gives sneak peek at Disney series; McKinney Fire becomes California’s largest wildfire this year; Dems rush to pass climate and health care bills before August recessNR