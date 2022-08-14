S12E226Sun, Aug 14, 2022
Los Angeles legend Nipsey Hussle to receive star on Walk of Fame; Several injured in attack in Jerusalem; Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are both in the running for Oscars
NR | 08.14.22 | 33:25 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:05:17
Saturday, Aug 13, 2022'A League of their Own' reboot takes center stage, and remembering Olivia Newton John; Legal ramifications of FBI findings at Trump estate; Beyonce teases 'I'm That Girl' music videoNR
01:04:40
Friday, Aug 12, 2022Sharna Burgess talks childbirth and dealing with postpartum recovery; Trump calls for 'immediate release' of warrant, on social media; How beaches and pools are navigating lifeguard shortageNR
01:06:02
Thursday, Aug 11, 2022Diane Keaton on her new film, 'Mack and Rita'; Trump invokes 5th Amendment in civil investigation into family business; New numbers could signal turning point for inflationNR
01:08:11
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022Lili Reinhart talks new movie, 'Look Both Ways'; High-stakes Wisconsin primary results; Serena Williams pens goodbye to professional tennisNR
01:10:32
Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022Honoring Olivia Newton-John; Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI agents, former president says; Maj. Tom Schueman and Zainullah Zaki talk harrowing escape in new bookNR
01:05:37
Monday, Aug 08, 2022Tatiana Maslany talks new series, 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'; Senate Democrats pass climate, tax and health care bill; The story behind dramatic photo of US exit from AfghanistanNR
32:05
Sunday, Aug 07, 2022Actor James Franco faces backlash for latest role; Republicans take center stage at CPAC; Teacher shortage seen growing in AmericaNR
01:04:08
Saturday, Aug 06, 2022Michael Imperioli talks new season of 'The White Lotus'; Escalating violence in Middle East as Israelis airstrike Gaza; Jury finds Alex Jones owes $45.2M in punitive damagesNR
01:08:43
Friday, Aug 05, 2022Lady A postpones tour as band member pursues 'journey to sobriety'; DOJ charges officers in connection with raid that killed Breonna Taylor; BBB sounds alarm about flight ticket scamsNR
01:11:38
Thursday, Aug 04, 2022Chrissy Teigen shares baby news after pregnancy loss; Tens of millions under heat advisories; US warns of possible retaliation for killing of al-Qaeda leaderNR
01:08:31
Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022Ron Howard talks intense moments on ‘Thirteen Lives’ set; New details in US drone strike that killed al-Qaeda leader; Longtime LA Dodgers announcer Vin Scully dies at 94NR
01:10:07
Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022US kills al-Qaeda leader in drone strike; Beyoncé to remove ‘ableist’ lyric from song on new hit album; Deaf man forms unbreakable bond with adopted deaf dogNR
01:05:40
Monday, Aug 01, 2022‘Star Wars’ actor Diego Luna gives sneak peek at Disney series; McKinney Fire becomes California’s largest wildfire this year; Dems rush to pass climate and health care bills before August recessNR