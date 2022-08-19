01:10:16

Thursday, Aug 18, 2022 Luke Wilson talks new film, 'Look Both Ways'; Trump CFO expected to plead guilty; New warning about the privacy of period-tracking apps

01:11:35

Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022 Michele Morrone talks new film, 'The Next 365 Days'; New COVID booster shots could be on the way within weeks; Tiger Woods meets with PGA golfers amidst controversy with LIV series

01:10:07

Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022 Woman struck by lightning near White House talks about her road to recovery; Adele talks Las Vegas residency, 'absolutely' wanting to marry again; Archbishop of San Antonio offers healing as classes resume at Uvalde school

01:10:46

Monday, Aug 15, 2022 ‘GMA’ pays visit to Washington, DC bookstore for Black Business Month; Taliban celebrates ‘Victory Day’ in Kabul; Report reveals 'Rust' gun couldn't have fired without Alec Baldwin pulling trigger

33:25

Sunday, Aug 14, 2022 Los Angeles legend Nipsey Hussle to receive star on Walk of Fame; Several injured in attack in Jerusalem; Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are both in the running for Oscars

01:05:17

Saturday, Aug 13, 2022 'A League of their Own' reboot takes center stage, and remembering Olivia Newton John; Legal ramifications of FBI findings at Trump estate; Beyonce teases 'I'm That Girl' music video

01:04:40

Friday, Aug 12, 2022 Sharna Burgess talks childbirth and dealing with postpartum recovery; Trump calls for 'immediate release' of warrant, on social media; How beaches and pools are navigating lifeguard shortage

01:06:02

Thursday, Aug 11, 2022 Diane Keaton on her new film, 'Mack and Rita'; Trump invokes 5th Amendment in civil investigation into family business; New numbers could signal turning point for inflation

01:08:11

Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 Lili Reinhart talks new movie, 'Look Both Ways'; High-stakes Wisconsin primary results; Serena Williams pens goodbye to professional tennis

01:10:32

Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022 Honoring Olivia Newton-John; Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI agents, former president says; Maj. Tom Schueman and Zainullah Zaki talk harrowing escape in new book

01:05:37

Monday, Aug 08, 2022 Tatiana Maslany talks new series, 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'; Senate Democrats pass climate, tax and health care bill; The story behind dramatic photo of US exit from Afghanistan

32:05

Sunday, Aug 07, 2022 Actor James Franco faces backlash for latest role; Republicans take center stage at CPAC; Teacher shortage seen growing in America

01:04:08

Saturday, Aug 06, 2022 Michael Imperioli talks new season of 'The White Lotus'; Escalating violence in Middle East as Israelis airstrike Gaza; Jury finds Alex Jones owes $45.2M in punitive damages

01:08:43

Friday, Aug 05, 2022 Lady A postpones tour as band member pursues 'journey to sobriety'; DOJ charges officers in connection with raid that killed Breonna Taylor; BBB sounds alarm about flight ticket scams

01:11:38

Thursday, Aug 04, 2022 Chrissy Teigen shares baby news after pregnancy loss; Tens of millions under heat advisories; US warns of possible retaliation for killing of al-Qaeda leader

01:08:31

Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022 Ron Howard talks intense moments on ‘Thirteen Lives’ set; New details in US drone strike that killed al-Qaeda leader; Longtime LA Dodgers announcer Vin Scully dies at 94

01:10:07

Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022 US kills al-Qaeda leader in drone strike; Beyoncé to remove ‘ableist’ lyric from song on new hit album; Deaf man forms unbreakable bond with adopted deaf dog

01:05:40