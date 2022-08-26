S12E238Fri, Aug 26, 2022
Ozuna performs 'Somo Iguales' on ‘GMA’; Serena Williams gears up for final US Open; California votes to ban gas-powered car sales by 2035
NR | 08.26.22 | 01:10:33 | CC
01:11:14
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022Meghan Trainor talks 'nightmare' of trying to breastfeed son; Uvalde school police chief terminated; 3 Georgia children test positive for monkeypoxNR
01:09:50
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022Meghan Markle reveals fire scare in son Archie's room; Ukraine marks Independence Day under war; Donna and 'Mama' LaVerne Richardson celebrate National Waffle DayNR
01:10:03
Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and more; Hundreds of car rescues, 1 death after historic rain slams Texas; Alex Aster talks new book, 'Lightlark'NR
01:10:23
Monday, Aug 22, 2022US discourages Dennis Rodman from getting involved in Brittney Griner case; Pregnant Florida mom handcuffed at gunpoint; TobyMac talks about the loss of his son to an overdoseNR
30:13
Sunday, Aug 21, 2022Tom Brady not at Buccaneers training camp; Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at MTV Video Music Awards; Childcare costs riseNR
01:07:26
Saturday, Aug 20, 2022Vanessa Bryant takes the stand; Less than 100 days to critical midterm elections; Annual Warrior Games underwayNR
01:09:33
Friday, Aug 19, 2022Demi Lovato talks new album on 'GMA’; Juno Temple talks newest season of ‘Ted Lasso’; Ukrainian city with nuclear power plant shelledNR
01:10:16
Thursday, Aug 18, 2022Luke Wilson talks new film, 'Look Both Ways'; Trump CFO expected to plead guilty; New warning about the privacy of period-tracking appsNR
01:11:35
Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022Michele Morrone talks new film, 'The Next 365 Days'; New COVID booster shots could be on the way within weeks; Tiger Woods meets with PGA golfers amidst controversy with LIV seriesNR
01:10:07
Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022Woman struck by lightning near White House talks about her road to recovery; Adele talks Las Vegas residency, 'absolutely' wanting to marry again; Archbishop of San Antonio offers healing as classes resume at Uvalde schoolNR
01:10:46
Monday, Aug 15, 2022‘GMA’ pays visit to Washington, DC bookstore for Black Business Month; Taliban celebrates ‘Victory Day’ in Kabul; Report reveals 'Rust' gun couldn't have fired without Alec Baldwin pulling triggerNR
33:25
Sunday, Aug 14, 2022Los Angeles legend Nipsey Hussle to receive star on Walk of Fame; Several injured in attack in Jerusalem; Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are both in the running for OscarsNR
01:05:17
Saturday, Aug 13, 2022'A League of their Own' reboot takes center stage, and remembering Olivia Newton John; Legal ramifications of FBI findings at Trump estate; Beyonce teases 'I'm That Girl' music videoNR
01:04:40
Friday, Aug 12, 2022Sharna Burgess talks childbirth and dealing with postpartum recovery; Trump calls for 'immediate release' of warrant, on social media; How beaches and pools are navigating lifeguard shortageNR
01:06:02
Thursday, Aug 11, 2022Diane Keaton on her new film, 'Mack and Rita'; Trump invokes 5th Amendment in civil investigation into family business; New numbers could signal turning point for inflationNR
01:08:11
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022Lili Reinhart talks new movie, 'Look Both Ways'; High-stakes Wisconsin primary results; Serena Williams pens goodbye to professional tennisNR
01:10:32
Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022Honoring Olivia Newton-John; Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI agents, former president says; Maj. Tom Schueman and Zainullah Zaki talk harrowing escape in new bookNR
01:05:37
Monday, Aug 08, 2022Tatiana Maslany talks new series, 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'; Senate Democrats pass climate, tax and health care bill; The story behind dramatic photo of US exit from AfghanistanNR
32:05
Sunday, Aug 07, 2022Actor James Franco faces backlash for latest role; Republicans take center stage at CPAC; Teacher shortage seen growing in AmericaNR