32:00

Sunday, Aug 28, 2022 Serena Williams set to take the court at US open; Infant hospitalized with monkeypox in Washington state; Pope Francis names 20 new cardinals to Catholic Church

01:06:17

Saturday, Aug 27, 2022 Tom Brady takes the field; DOJ releases redacted affidavit supporting search of Mar-a-Lago; Actor Shia LaBeouf denies being fired from set of 'Don't Worry Darling'

01:10:33

Friday, Aug 26, 2022 Ozuna performs 'Somo Iguales' on ‘GMA’; Serena Williams gears up for final US Open; California votes to ban gas-powered car sales by 2035

01:11:14

Thursday, Aug 25, 2022 Meghan Trainor talks 'nightmare' of trying to breastfeed son; Uvalde school police chief terminated; 3 Georgia children test positive for monkeypox

01:09:50

Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022 Meghan Markle reveals fire scare in son Archie's room; Ukraine marks Independence Day under war; Donna and 'Mama' LaVerne Richardson celebrate National Waffle Day

01:10:03

Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022 Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and more; Hundreds of car rescues, 1 death after historic rain slams Texas; Alex Aster talks new book, 'Lightlark'

01:10:23

Monday, Aug 22, 2022 US discourages Dennis Rodman from getting involved in Brittney Griner case; Pregnant Florida mom handcuffed at gunpoint; TobyMac talks about the loss of his son to an overdose

30:13

Sunday, Aug 21, 2022 Tom Brady not at Buccaneers training camp; Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at MTV Video Music Awards; Childcare costs rise

01:07:26

Saturday, Aug 20, 2022 Vanessa Bryant takes the stand; Less than 100 days to critical midterm elections; Annual Warrior Games underway

01:09:33

Friday, Aug 19, 2022 Demi Lovato talks new album on 'GMA’; Juno Temple talks newest season of ‘Ted Lasso’; Ukrainian city with nuclear power plant shelled

01:10:16

Thursday, Aug 18, 2022 Luke Wilson talks new film, 'Look Both Ways'; Trump CFO expected to plead guilty; New warning about the privacy of period-tracking apps

01:11:35

Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022 Michele Morrone talks new film, 'The Next 365 Days'; New COVID booster shots could be on the way within weeks; Tiger Woods meets with PGA golfers amidst controversy with LIV series

01:10:07

Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022 Woman struck by lightning near White House talks about her road to recovery; Adele talks Las Vegas residency, 'absolutely' wanting to marry again; Archbishop of San Antonio offers healing as classes resume at Uvalde school

01:10:46

Monday, Aug 15, 2022 ‘GMA’ pays visit to Washington, DC bookstore for Black Business Month; Taliban celebrates ‘Victory Day’ in Kabul; Report reveals 'Rust' gun couldn't have fired without Alec Baldwin pulling trigger

33:25

Sunday, Aug 14, 2022 Los Angeles legend Nipsey Hussle to receive star on Walk of Fame; Several injured in attack in Jerusalem; Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are both in the running for Oscars

01:05:17

Saturday, Aug 13, 2022 'A League of their Own' reboot takes center stage, and remembering Olivia Newton John; Legal ramifications of FBI findings at Trump estate; Beyonce teases 'I'm That Girl' music video

01:04:40

Friday, Aug 12, 2022 Sharna Burgess talks childbirth and dealing with postpartum recovery; Trump calls for 'immediate release' of warrant, on social media; How beaches and pools are navigating lifeguard shortage

01:06:02

Thursday, Aug 11, 2022 Diane Keaton on her new film, 'Mack and Rita'; Trump invokes 5th Amendment in civil investigation into family business; New numbers could signal turning point for inflation

01:08:11