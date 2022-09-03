S12E246Sat, Sep 3, 2022
Serena Williams thanks fans at US Open as she likely calls it a career; Uvalde High School wins 1st home football game since mass shooting; New Jackie Robinson museum opening up in Manhattan
NR | 09.03.22 | 01:09:49 | CC
more episodes
01:12:01
Friday, Sep 02, 2022Black Eyed Peas talk about upcoming album; Biggest moments from Joe Biden's prime-time address; CDC greenlights new COVID booster shotsNR
01:09:51
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022Lolo Jones gets candid about fertility journey; Who can get the new COVID-19 booster shot; Serena Williams thrills packed US Open crowd with 2nd winNR