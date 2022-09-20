S12E262Tue, Sep 20, 2022
Kim Kardashian talks new season of 'The Kardashians'; Hurricane Fiona gains strength after devastating Puerto Rico; Jason Lewis sent home during 'Dancing With the Stars' premiere
NR | 09.20.22 | 01:07:48 | CC
34:48
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022Thousands wait hours in the cold to say farewell; Chilling evidence of a Russian killing spree emerges in northeastern Ukraine; More migrants and asylum seekers bused to Harris' homeNR
01:07:37
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022Tropical storm Fiona bears down on Puerto Rico; Queue to see Queen Elizabeth II reopens; Counting down to Monday's 'Dancing With the Stars' season 31 premiere!NR
01:09:44
Friday, Sep 16, 2022Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu on their new movie, 'The Woman King'; White House on defense after Florida governor ships migrants to Martha's Vineyard; Pati Jinich celebrates National Guacamole Day.NR
01:09:14
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022'GMA' celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month; Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to newly liberated town; Latino actors push for representation, battle 'brownface' in HollywoodNR
01:10:19
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022Serena Williams talks new children’s book and her final US Open; Mother of girl injured in DWI involving ex-Chiefs assistant coach speaks out; Gloria Estefan opens up about her place in music historyNR
01:09:35
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022Viola Davis talks new film, 'The Woman King'; Ukrainian forces retake large amounts of territory; Lil Nas X gives inside look at New York Fashion WeekNR
56:32
Monday, Sep 12, 2022Tamron Hall talks new season of ‘Tamron Hall Show’; King Charles leaves for Scotland to honor Queen Elizabeth II; Former top prosecutor fired by Trump out with new memoirNR
33:42
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022Prince Harry and Prince William reunite in their shared grief; Anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks in US; Ukraine forces recapture key land in the northeastNR
01:08:52
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022King Charles III formally ascends to throne after historic ceremony; Frances Tiafoe falls in epic 5 set US Open match; A look inside Disney's D23 expoNR
01:03:12
Friday, Sep 09, 2022Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s life and legacy; Next era of British monarchy beginsNR
01:12:11
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022American Frances Tiafoe battles his way into US Open semifinals; At least 4 dead in Memphis shooting spree; ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 dancing partners revealedNR
01:07:57
Wednesday, Sep 07, 20222 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast members revealed on 'GMA'; Russia turns to North Korea for weapons; Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne open up about moving back to EnglandNR
01:10:39
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney talk new docuseries; Deadly wildfire forces evacuations as temperatures soar in California; Exclusive interview with President Zelenskyy as Ukraine calls on USNR
01:10:52
Monday, Sep 05, 2022British Vogue editor-in-chief tells story of overcoming the odds; Thousands of acres burn in California amid prolonged drought; Vanita Rattan talks new book, ‘Skin Revolution’NR
32:26
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022'Corn Kid' visits Corn Palace in South Dakota; Fuel leak forces NASA to again postpone Artemis 1 launch; Former Marine arrested in girlfriend’s murder after 6-year searchNR
01:09:49
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022Serena Williams thanks fans at US Open as she likely calls it a career; Uvalde High School wins 1st home football game since mass shooting; New Jackie Robinson museum opening up in ManhattanNR
01:12:01
Friday, Sep 02, 2022Black Eyed Peas talk about upcoming album; Biggest moments from Joe Biden's prime-time address; CDC greenlights new COVID booster shotsNR
01:09:51
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022Lolo Jones gets candid about fertility journey; Who can get the new COVID-19 booster shot; Serena Williams thrills packed US Open crowd with 2nd winNR