01:05:42

Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022 Idina Menzel and sister Cara Mentzel talk new children's book, 'Loud Mouse'; Fears of escalation mount amid Russian war in Ukraine; President Biden proposes new travel rules for airlines

01:05:23

Monday, Sep 26, 2022 First lady of Ukraine shares message to American people; Ian declared a hurricane as Florida braces for storm; Luke Evans stars in Disney’s new live-action film ‘Pinocchio’

34:22

Sunday, Sep 25, 2022 Tropical Storm Ian set to hit Florida as major hurricane; North Korea test-fires short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast; Dart Mission to protect the plant using cutting-edge technology

01:06:42

Saturday, Sep 24, 2022 Roger Federer plays final match of his career; Stock market dips as traders react to historic Fed interest hike; Judge orders release of amended autopsy report of Elijah McClain

01:03:37

Friday, Sep 23, 2022 Man convicted of murdering his wife speaks out in exclusive jailhouse interview; Mental health crisis among Latinas prompts push for accessible treatment; Kelsea Ballerini talks about new music

01:09:05

Thursday, Sep 22, 2022 Ye speaks on battle with Gap, co-parenting in morning exclusive; Hurricane Fiona churns northward; New thefts and warnings to protect your dogs from dognapping.

01:07:59

Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022 Top women law enforcement bosses talk rising crime, midterms & future of policing; John Kirby talks Putin's move to call up more troops; Sanaa Lathan talks directorial debut with ‘On the Come Up’

01:07:48

Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022 Kim Kardashian talks new season of 'The Kardashians'; Hurricane Fiona gains strength after devastating Puerto Rico; Jason Lewis sent home during 'Dancing With the Stars' premiere

34:48

Sunday, Sep 18, 2022 Thousands wait hours in the cold to say farewell; Chilling evidence of a Russian killing spree emerges in northeastern Ukraine; More migrants and asylum seekers bused to Harris' home

01:07:37

Saturday, Sep 17, 2022 Tropical storm Fiona bears down on Puerto Rico; Queue to see Queen Elizabeth II reopens; Counting down to Monday's 'Dancing With the Stars' season 31 premiere!

01:09:44

Friday, Sep 16, 2022 Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu on their new movie, 'The Woman King'; White House on defense after Florida governor ships migrants to Martha's Vineyard; Pati Jinich celebrates National Guacamole Day.

01:09:14

Thursday, Sep 15, 2022 'GMA' celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month; Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to newly liberated town; Latino actors push for representation, battle 'brownface' in Hollywood

01:10:19

Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022 Serena Williams talks new children’s book and her final US Open; Mother of girl injured in DWI involving ex-Chiefs assistant coach speaks out; Gloria Estefan opens up about her place in music history

01:09:35

Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022 Viola Davis talks new film, 'The Woman King'; Ukrainian forces retake large amounts of territory; Lil Nas X gives inside look at New York Fashion Week

56:32

Monday, Sep 12, 2022 Tamron Hall talks new season of ‘Tamron Hall Show’; King Charles leaves for Scotland to honor Queen Elizabeth II; Former top prosecutor fired by Trump out with new memoir

33:42

Sunday, Sep 11, 2022 Prince Harry and Prince William reunite in their shared grief; Anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks in US; Ukraine forces recapture key land in the northeast

01:08:52

Saturday, Sep 10, 2022 King Charles III formally ascends to throne after historic ceremony; Frances Tiafoe falls in epic 5 set US Open match; A look inside Disney's D23 expo

01:03:12

Friday, Sep 09, 2022 Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s life and legacy; Next era of British monarchy begins

01:12:11