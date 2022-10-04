S12E176Tue, Oct 4, 2022
Reese Witherspoon releases new children’s book, ‘Busy Betty’; North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan; Author, actress and food influencer Tabitha Brown shares vegan chili recipe
NR | 10.04.22 | 01:08:37 | CC
01:10:28
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Maggie Haberman talks revelations about Trump in new book; Search and rescue still underway as death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; The latest advancement in the fight against breast cancerNR
32:18
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022Hurricane Ian death toll grows; Gas prices increasing in California; ‘Power Trip’ drops on HuluNR
01:05:57
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Carolinas; News ways to diagnose breast cancer; Tesla unveils new AI for humanoid robots called 'Optimus'NR